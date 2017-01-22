Erweiterte Funktionen

Specialty Commodities Recalls Dry Roasted Almonds On Undeclared Cashew Allergen




22.01.17 02:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty Commodities, Inc. (SCI), a subsidiary of Archer Daniels Midland Co.

(ADM), said it is recalling a specific lot of dry roasted almonds because they may contain undeclared cashews.


People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.


The company initiated the recall after it was discovered that the cashew-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of cashews.


The recalled dry roasted almonds were distributed between December 22, 2016, and January 19, 2017, to three customers, one of whom redistributed them for sale in either bulk bins or clam shells to retail outlets in California, including Safeway and Nugget Markets.


SCI said its representatives are working with DSD Merchandisers Inc., the distribution customer, and these outlets to ensure the product is removed from shelves and returned. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



