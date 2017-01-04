Spark Therapeutics Announces Milestone Payment From Pfizer
04.01.17 13:52
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) announced it has earned a $15 million payment from Pfizer Inc.
(PFE) for achieving a pre-specified safety and efficacy profile development milestone in the ongoing hemophilia B Phase 1/2 trial of investigational SPK-9001. SPK-9001 has received breakthrough therapy and orphan product designations from the FDA.
Spark Therapeutics received a $20 million upfront payment upon entering into the agreement in 2014, and a $15 million milestone payment in December 2015 for progress with the development program. The company is eligible to receive up to an additional $230 million in aggregate for achieving future development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|33,11 $
|33,00 $
|0,11 $
|+0,33%
|04.01./16:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7170811035
|852009
|37,39 $
|28,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,679 €
|-0,01%
|16:24
|München
|31,655 €
|+1,74%
|08:02
|Berlin
|31,62 €
|+1,51%
|11:33
|Hamburg
|31,635 €
|+1,46%
|08:08
|Hannover
|31,635 €
|+1,46%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|31,695 €
|+1,29%
|09:34
|Stuttgart
|31,646 €
|+1,00%
|16:13
|Frankfurt
|31,667 €
|+0,53%
|16:15
|NYSE
|33,11 $
|+0,33%
|16:15
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|2455
|Pfizer - zu Unrecht im Keller
|28.12.16
|169
|DOW & NASDAQ Einzelwertet.
|05.01.16
|5
|geht wohl nicht "Viagra für Fr.
|13.01.12
|4
|Put auf Pfizer? Milchzucker als.
|08.01.11
|43
|Biotechnologie? Hör mir bloss a.
|08.12.10