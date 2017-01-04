Spark Therapeutics Announces Milestone Payment From Pfizer

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Pfizer":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) announced it has earned a $15 million payment from Pfizer Inc.



(PFE) for achieving a pre-specified safety and efficacy profile development milestone in the ongoing hemophilia B Phase 1/2 trial of investigational SPK-9001. SPK-9001 has received breakthrough therapy and orphan product designations from the FDA.

Spark Therapeutics received a $20 million upfront payment upon entering into the agreement in 2014, and a $15 million milestone payment in December 2015 for progress with the development program. The company is eligible to receive up to an additional $230 million in aggregate for achieving future development and commercial milestones, as well as royalties.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM