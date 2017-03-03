Erweiterte Funktionen


Spain's Services Activity Expands Most Since 2015




03.03.17
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's services activity expanded at the fastest pace since 2015, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.


The headline services Purchasing Managers' Index rose markedly to 57.7 in February from 54.2 in January. The rate of expansion was the strongest since August 2015.


Rising client demand and greater commercial activity were mentioned as factors driving the expansion of output. Higher workloads and business optimism contributed to continued job creation.


On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation remained elevated but companies continued to raise their output prices only marginally.


Service providers remained strongly confident in the one-year outlook for business activity as roughly half of all respondents predicted growth.


