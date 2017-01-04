Spain's Service Sector Expands Strongly In December

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - The Spanish service sector expanded strongly at the end of 2016, survey results from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.





The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell slightly to 55.0 in December from 55.1 in November. A score above 50 indicates expansion. The score was forecast to drop to 54.7.

GDP is forecast to expand 2.1 percent in 2017, Andrew Harker, a senior economist at IHS Markit, said.

Activity has increased continuously since November 2013, with the latest expansion attributed to increased new business amid improving client confidence and marketing activities.

As a result, companies increased their staffing levels to the greatest extent since July.

Higher fuel costs drove an acceleration in the pace of input price inflation, while the rate at which output charges increased also quickened.

