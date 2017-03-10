Spain's Retail Sales Growth Eases In January

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales grew only slightly in January from prior year, data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.





Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 2.1 percent increase seen in December.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales fell 0.1 percent versus a 0.9 percent rise in December.

Month-on-month, retail sales declined for the second consecutive month in January. Sales dropped 1.1 percent after easing 0.3 percent in December.

Food sales decreased 1.3 percent and non-food sales declined 2.4 percent from December.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

