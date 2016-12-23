Spain's Producer Prices Rise For Second Month

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer prices increased for the second straight month in November, the statistical office INE said Friday.





Producer prices climbed 0.6 percent after rising 0.3 percent in October. Excluding energy, producer prices moved up 0.8 percent in November.

Month-on-month, producer prices grew 0.2 percent, much slower than the 1.5 percent increase seen in October. This was the third consecutive increase in prices.

Prices of consumer goods and intermediate goods advanced 0.8 percent each, and capital goods prices grew 0.7 percent. At the same time, energy prices gained only 0.2 percent.

