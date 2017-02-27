Erweiterte Funktionen

Spain's Inflation Steady At 3% In February




27.02.17 10:14
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation remained stable at the highest level in more four years in February, according to flash estimates from the statistical office INE, released Monday.


Consumer price inflation held steady at 3 percent in February. This was the sixth consecutive rise in prices and the highest since October 2012, when prices had grown 3.5 percent.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in February after easing 0.5 percent in January.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 3 percent year-on-year in February, slightly faster than January's 2.9 percent growth.


Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 0.3 percent in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuell
