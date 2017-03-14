Spain's Inflation Remains Stable As Estimated

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation remained stable as estimated in February, final data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.





Consumer prices advanced 3 percent year-on-year in February, the same pace of growth as seen in January and in line with flash estimate.

This was the sixth consecutive rise in prices and the highest since October 2012, when prices had grown 3.5 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent instead of 0.3 percent fall estimated on February 27. The monthly fall was slightly slower than January's 0.5 percent decrease.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose marginally to 3 percent in February from 2.9 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.3 percent in February. The HICP annual and monthly rates came in line with preliminary estimate.

