Spain's Industrial Output Growth Eases In December

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a slower pace in December, the statistical office INE reported Wednesday.





Industrial production advanced by adjusted 1.9 percent year-on-year in December, weaker than the 2.8 percent expansion seen in November.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output declined 1.6 percent annually, reversing prior month's 4.1 percent increase. Economists had forecast output to grow 2.8 percent.

Among components of production, consumer goods output grew 1.2 percent and production of intermediate goods advanced 4.4 percent. Likewise, energy output grew 2 percent. Partially offsetting these increases, capital goods output slid 1 percent.

Month-on-month, industrial production dropped 0.5 percent, in contrast to a 1.5 percent rise registered in November.

