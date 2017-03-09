Erweiterte Funktionen


Spain's House Transactions Increase In January




09.03.17 13:07
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's dwelling registrations increased in January from the prior year, the statistical office INE said Thursday.


Housing registrations climbed 18.1 percent year-on-year in January and total property registrations advanced 19.7 percent.


About 85.5 percent of total registrations related to urban properties. Urban property registrations logged an annual growth of 21.3 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Elektroauto-Akkus von Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW dank Mangan in 2 Minuten laden! 297% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Lithium-Übernahme in Europa voraus - 745% Aktientip! Nächste European Metals Holdings - Lithium für BMW, VW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:17 , dpa-AFX
Crude Oil Plunges Below $50 As Inventories M [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Repeats Accom [...]
14:09 , dpa-AFX
ECB Leaves Rates Unchanged, Repeats Accom [...]
14:06 , dpa-AFX
Jupiter Asset Management Limited : Form 8.3 [...]
14:05 , dpa-AFX
Euro Drops Following ECB Decision
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...