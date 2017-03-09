Erweiterte Funktionen
Spain's House Transactions Increase In January
09.03.17 13:07
dpa-AFX
MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's dwelling registrations increased in January from the prior year, the statistical office INE said Thursday.
Housing registrations climbed 18.1 percent year-on-year in January and total property registrations advanced 19.7 percent.
About 85.5 percent of total registrations related to urban properties. Urban property registrations logged an annual growth of 21.3 percent.
