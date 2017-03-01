Spain's Factory Activity Growth Moderates In February

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.





The headline Purchasing Managers' Index dropped unexpectedly to 54.8 in February from 55.6 in January. The score was forecast to rise to 55.8.

But any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Business conditions improved in each of the past 39 months.

Output and new orders continued to increase markedly in February despite rates of growth easing in each case.

At the same time, employment continued to increase sharply in February, with the rate of job creation only slightly weaker than in January.

The rate of input cost inflation accelerated for the sixth consecutive month and was the fastest since April 2011. Output prices increased in February, albeit weaker than January's 70-month high.

