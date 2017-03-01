Erweiterte Funktionen


Spain's Factory Activity Growth Moderates In February




01.03.17 09:39
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's manufacturing activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in February, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.


The headline Purchasing Managers' Index dropped unexpectedly to 54.8 in February from 55.6 in January. The score was forecast to rise to 55.8.


But any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. Business conditions improved in each of the past 39 months.


Output and new orders continued to increase markedly in February despite rates of growth easing in each case.


At the same time, employment continued to increase sharply in February, with the rate of job creation only slightly weaker than in January.


The rate of input cost inflation accelerated for the sixth consecutive month and was the fastest since April 2011. Output prices increased in February, albeit weaker than January's 70-month high.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:39 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone Private Sector Expands Most Since [...]
10:38 , dpa-AFX
Eurozone: Industriestimmung so gut wie seit fa [...]
10:37 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - e2V Technologies plc
10:32 , dpa-AFX
Dutch Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 70 [...]
10:30 , dpa-AFX
Total voting rights
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...