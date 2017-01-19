Erweiterte Funktionen


Spain Trade Deficit Narrows In November




19.01.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Economy Ministry showed Thursday.


The trade deficit dropped to EUR 1.25 billion in November from EUR 1.65 billion in the corresponding month last year.


Merchandise exports grew 8.5 percent year-over-year in November and imports increased by 5.3 percent.


During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 16.3 billion, which was 27.1 percent lower than in the same period of 2015. Exports rose 1.6 percent to EUR 233.7 billion, marking the series historical high for this period.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:50 , dpa-AFX
DAVOS: Schäubles Gelassenheit und seine eig [...]
14:49 , dpa-AFX
Dollar Advances After Weekly Jobless Claims [...]
14:48 , dpa-AFX
Netflix Profit Tops View On Subscriber Grow [...]
14:46 , dpa-AFX
USA: Philly-Fed-Index steigt überraschend auf [...]
14:45 , dpa-AFX
USA: Baubeginne steigen stärker als erwartet
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...