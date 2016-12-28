Spain Retail Sales Growth Improves In Nov, Tops Expectations

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish retail sales growth was faster-than-expected pace in November, after slowing in the previous month, figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.





Retail sales rose a calendar- and seasonally-adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year, the fastest in three months, following a 2.1 percent increase in October, revised from 2.2 percent. Economists had forecast 2.7 percent gain.

On an unadjusted basis, retail sales grew 4 percent after a 0.6 percent gain in the previous month. That was the strongest growth in three months.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales rose 0.5 percent from October, when they declined 0.2 percent.

