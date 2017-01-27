Spain Retail Sales Growth Eases Unexpectedly In December

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Morgan Stanley":

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales growth eased unexpectedly at the end of the year, figures from the statistical office INE showed Friday.





Retail sales climbed a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 2.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 3.2 percent gain. Meanwhile, economists had expected the growth to remain stable at 3.2 percent.

For the whole year 2016, total retail sales advanced 3.6 percent as compared to the preceding year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent from November, when it increased by 0.4 percent. Food sales rose 1.5 percent over the month, while non-food sales dropped by 0.4 percent.

