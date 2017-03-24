Erweiterte Funktionen

Spain PPI Inflation Eases In February




24.03.17 11:39
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation eased in February after accelerating in the previous three months, the statistical office INE said Friday.


Producer prices rose 7.3 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 7.6 percent spike, which was the biggest increase since July 2011.


Excluding energy, producer prices grew 2.5 percent annually in February, following a 1.8 percent climb in the prior month.


The PPI inflation was mainly driven by a 22.9 percent surge in energy prices. Prices for intermediate goods and consumer goods climbed by 4.0 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.


On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 1.3 percent from January, when it increased by 1.9 percent. It was the first decrease in six months.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



