Spain Jobless Rate At 7-Year Low

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment rate declined to a seven-year low in the fourth quarter, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.





The jobless rate dropped to 18.6 percent from 18.9 percent in the prior quarter.

Job creation increased by 47,800 in industry and by 72,900 in agriculture. Meanwhile, it fell by 112,300 in services and by 27,800 in construction.

