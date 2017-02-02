Spain Jobless Decline In January

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's number of unemployed decreased in January and the annual fall was a record for the month, figures from the labor ministry showed Thursday.





The number of jobless dropped by 57,257 people from the previous month. The figure decreased by 390,524 persons from a year ago, marking the biggest fall for the month of January of in the whole series.

Unemployment fell 9.41 percent year-on-year, the fastest fall in a January since 1999.

The youth unemployment among those under the age of 25 declined 12.3 percent in the last twelve months, above the general average of 9.41 percent.

The total number of registered unemployed was 3.76 million.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the unemployment figure dropped by 33,524 people from the previous month.

