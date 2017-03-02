Spain Jobless Decline In February Setting Monthly Record

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish unemployment dropped in February at a record pace for the month, figures from the labor ministry showed Thursday.





The number of unemployed decreased by 402,110 people from a year ago to 3.75 million, the biggest decline recorded in a month of February in the whole historical series.

The unemployment total is the lowest in seven years.

The year-on-year rate of decline was 9.68 percent, the highest for the month since 1999.

Compared to the previous month, the number of unemployed decreased by 9,355 people, which was the second largest fall in the last 12 years.

Unemployment among those under 25 years of age declined by 48,970 year-on-year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

