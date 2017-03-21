Erweiterte Funktionen


Spain January Trade Deficit Widens




21.03.17 11:56
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade gap widened in January from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Tuesday.


The trade deficit rose to EUR 3.1 billion in January from EUR 2.4 billion in the corresponding month last year.


Excluding energy, the trade balance showed a deficit of EUR 855.1 million in January, lower than the shortfall of EUR 942.4 million in same month of 2016.


Merchandise exports surged 17.4 percent year-over-year to EUR 21.4 billion, its historical maximum for the month of January. Imports jumped 19.0 percent from last year to EUR 24.6 billion.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



