Spain Inflation Highest Since October 2012

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to its highest level in more than four years, preliminary figures from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.





The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.6 percent climb in the preceding month. That was also above the 2.4 percent increase expected by economists.

This was the highest inflation since October 2014, when prices had grown 3.5 percent.

The annual increase in January was mainly caused by higher pries of electricity and fuel, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent from December, when it grew by 0.6 percent. Economists had forecast a 1.1 percent decline for the month.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed at a faster rate of 3.0 percent annually in January, following a 1.4 percent growth in December. That was also above the expected 2.2 percent.

Month-on-month, the HICP slid 0.9 percent in January, slower than the 1.6 percent fall predicted by economists.

