Spain Inflation Highest In More Than 3 Years




13.01.17 10:26
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in December, final data published by the statistical office INE showed Friday.


Inflation rose to 1.6 percent in December from 0.7 percent in November. This was the highest since July 2013, when inflation was 1.8 percent.


Prices have increased for the fourth consecutive month. The flash estimate showed 1.5 percent inflation in December.


On a monthly basis, the consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent, in line with estimate, after rising 0.4 percent in November. Prices have been rising since October.


The harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 1.4 percent versus a 0.5 percent rise in November.


Month-on-month, the HICP climbed 0.5 percent. Both annual and monthly HICP inflation figures matched preliminary estimate published on December 30.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


