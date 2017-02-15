Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


Spain Inflation Accelerates As Estimated In January




15.02.17 10:35
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated further in January to the highest level in more than four years, confirming the flash data published earlier, latest figures from the statistical office INE showed Wednesday.


The consumer price index rose 3.0 percent year-over-year in January, faster than the 1.6 percent climb in the preceding month. That was in line with the preliminary figure published on January 31.


This was the highest inflation since October 2014, when prices had grown 3.5 percent.


Housing costs grew notably by 7.4 percent annually in January, largely caused by higher electricity prices. Transport charges surged 7.6 percent on increased fuel prices.


On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.5 in January as estimated, reversing a 0.6 percent rise in December.


The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 2.9 percent yearly in January instead of a 3.0 percent increase reported earlier. However, it was faster than the 1.4 percent climb in December.


Month-on-month, the HICP dropped 1.0 percent in January, revised from a 0.9 percent decline seen in the flash data.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 4,5% Kobalt und 87 Unzen pro Tonne Silber!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,90 % 1,70 % 0,20 % +11,76% 27.01./17:30
 
ISIN WKN
1,90 %
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Bundesbank 1,90 % +11,76%  31.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Zink-Aktie - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte im Herzen Europas! Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
3 Löschung 15.08.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...