Erweiterte Funktionen


Spain Economy Minister Says Growth May Exceed 2.5% For Next 2-4 Years




28.03.17 12:45
dpa-AFX


MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economic growth could exceed 2.5 percent for the next two to four years amid faster job creation, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said Tuesday.


The country's unemployment rate would be below 17 percent this year versus 17.6 percent forecast earlier, as more than 500,000 jobs would be created, the minister said.


The government is set to present its 2107 budget on Friday, when the official macroeconomic forecasts would be updated. The 2.5 percent growth forecast for this year is likely to be maintained, de Guindos said, terming it conservative.


The Spanish economy expanded 0.7 percent each in the third and fourth quarters of 2016. In the whole year 2016, growth was 3.2 percent, same as in 2015. The economy expanded for the third straight year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden!
447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Riesendeal voraus - Verkauf für USD 2,5 Milliarden! 447% Uran-Aktientip - Die beste Aktie 2017!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:05 , dpa-AFX
McCormick Updates FY17 Outlook On Higher C [...]
13:04 , dpa-AFX
AkzoNobel To Outline Business-split Plan, Upda [...]
13:01 , dpa-AFX
Iceland Inflation At 7-Month Low
13:00 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Bayerische Börse AG: Unbürokra [...]
12:56 , dpa-AFX
OTS: DVAG Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...