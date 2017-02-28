Spacex To Send 2 Tourists Beyond The Moon Next Year

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX has has announced that two private citizens have paid "a significant deposit" for a trip around the moon late next year.





The tourists will ride aboardSpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule, atop Falcon Heavy rocket which is scheduled for its first unmanned test flight later this year.

The California-based company said it expects to conduct health and fitness tests of the tourists, as well as begin initial training later this year.

Falcon Heavy is due to launch its first test flight this summer and, once successful, will be the most powerful vehicle to reach orbit after the Saturn V moon rocket.

Later this year, as part of NASA's Commercial Crew Program, SpaceX will launch its Crew Dragon (Dragon Version 2) spacecraft to the International Space Station. This first demonstration mission will be in automatic mode, without people on board. A subsequent mission with crew is expected to fly in the second quarter of 2018. SpaceX is currently contracted to perform an average of four Dragon 2 missions to the ISS per year, three carrying cargo and one carrying crew.

Once operational Crew Dragon missions are underway for NASA, SpaceX will launch the private mission on a journey to circumnavigate the moon and return to Earth. Lift-off will be from Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A near Cape Canaveral - the same launch pad used by the Apollo program for its lunar missions. This presents an opportunity for humans to return to deep space for the first time in 45 years and they will travel faster and further into the Solar System than any before them.

