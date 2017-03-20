SpaceX Cargo Ship From Space Splashes Down In Pacific Ocean

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.03.17 16:25
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SpaceX's Dragon cargo craft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean at 10:46 a.

m. EDT Sunday, about 200 miles southwest of Long Beach, California, marking the end of the company's tenth contracted cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station for NASA.


Expedition 50 astronauts Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) and Shane Kimbrough of NASA released the SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft from the International Space Station's robotic arm right on schedule, at 5:11 a.m.


A variety of technological and biological studies are returning in Dragon. The Microgravity Expanded Stem Cells investigation had crew members observe cell growth and other characteristics in microgravity. This information will provide insight into how human cancers start and spread, which aids in the development of prevention and treatment plans, NASA said. Results from this investigation could lead to the treatment of disease and injury in space, as well as provide a way to improve stem cell production for human therapy on Earth.


