WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The SoyNut Butter Co.



of Glenview, Illinois again expanded its recall of I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter and granola products to include Dixie Diner's Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter because they may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7).

SoyNut Butter recently recalled I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter product due to Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria contomination and expanded its recall to include all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and all varieties of I.M. Healthy Granola products.

E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools also may result in a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. The recalled Dixie U.S.A. product was only available for purchase via mail order or online portals.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, case count of multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter total 16 in 9 States, with 8 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

