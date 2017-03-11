Erweiterte Funktionen


Soynut Butter Expands Recall To Include Dixie U.S.A Products




12.03.17 06:53
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The SoyNut Butter Co.

of Glenview, Illinois again expanded its recall of I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter and granola products to include Dixie Diner's Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter because they may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria (E. Coli O157:H7).


SoyNut Butter recently recalled I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter product due to Escherichia coli O157:H7 bacteria contomination and expanded its recall to include all varieties of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters and all varieties of I.M. Healthy Granola products.


E. coli O157:H7 causes a diarrheal illness often with bloody stools also may result in a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome. The recalled Dixie U.S.A. product was only available for purchase via mail order or online portals.


According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, case count of multistate outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli O157:H7 infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand SoyNut Butter total 16 in 9 States, with 8 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:53 , dpa-AFX
Soynut Butter Expands Recall To Include Dixie [...]
06:37 , dpa-AFX
Vulto Expands Recall Of All Raw Milk Chees [...]
04:50 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Impressum
11.03.17 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Bilfinger SE (eng [...]
11.03.17 , dpa-AFX
Volkswagen Pleads Guilty In Emissions Scanda [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...