Southwest Plane Scrapes Another On Phoenix Tarmac

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two airliners scrapped wings at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.



Nobody was injured in the accident.

According to airport officials, a Frontier Airlines plane clipped the wing of an arriving Southwest Airlines plane coming from Oklahoma City at around 8 p.m. On Thursday night.

"Southwest Flight 4182 was taxiing to the gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport when another airline's aircraft pushed back from a gate and made contact with our aircraft. There were no Customer or Employee injuries. Our aircraft is currently out of service for repairs and the Customers who are traveling to Denver will be accommodated on another aircraft, arriving approximately 50 minutes late," Southwest Airlines said in a released statement.

Frontier Airlines also released a statement, saying "Frontier Flight 765, an Airbus A320, scheduled to operate from Phoenix to Denver was cleared to push back from the gate in Phoenix. While the aircraft was being pushed back, an aircraft belonging to another airline made contact with our aircraft. No injuries have been reported. There were 163 passengers on board and a crew of six. Frontier is cooperating with the NTSB and FAA in the investigation and is working with customers to accommodate them on other flights."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

