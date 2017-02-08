Erweiterte Funktionen



Southwest Airlines January Traffic, Capacity Increase




08.02.17 12:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that the company flew 9.4 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs in January 2017, an increase of 4.6 percent from the 8.9 billion RPMs flown in the year-ago period.


Capacity, measured in available seat miles or ASMs, increased 6.2 percent to 12.3 billion in January 2017, compared with January 2016 ASMs of 11.5 billion. January load factor was 76.3 percent, compared with 77.5 percent in the prior-year period.


Southwest Airlines continues to expect its first-quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM or RASM to be flat to down one percent, as compared with first quarter 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,475 € 49,475 € -   € 0,00% 08.02./13:52
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8447411088 862837 50,97 € 30,26 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,475 € 0,00%  06.02.17
Xetra 50,19 € +1,21%  11:49
Frankfurt 49,975 € +0,99%  11:52
Berlin 49,785 € +0,47%  08:08
München 49,615 € +0,26%  08:08
Düsseldorf 49,725 € +0,19%  09:14
Stuttgart 49,84 € 0,00%  07.02.17
NYSE 53,04 $ 0,00%  07.02.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
3,24% Lithium - Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte! Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Wann startet der älteste und b. 28.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...