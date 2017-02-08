Southwest Airlines January Traffic, Capacity Increase

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that the company flew 9.4 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs in January 2017, an increase of 4.6 percent from the 8.9 billion RPMs flown in the year-ago period.





Capacity, measured in available seat miles or ASMs, increased 6.2 percent to 12.3 billion in January 2017, compared with January 2016 ASMs of 11.5 billion. January load factor was 76.3 percent, compared with 77.5 percent in the prior-year period.

Southwest Airlines continues to expect its first-quarter 2017 operating revenue per ASM or RASM to be flat to down one percent, as compared with first quarter 2016.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM