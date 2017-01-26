Southwest Airlines Inc. Announces 22% Fall In Q4 Bottom Line
26.01.17 12:33
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc.
(LUV) reported a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.
The company said its profit came in at $463 million, or $0.75 per share. This was down from $591 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $5.08 billion. This was up from $4.98 billion last year.
Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $463 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $5.08 Bln vs. $4.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,815 €
|46,00 €
|-0,185 €
|-0,40%
|26.01./12:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8447411088
|862837
|49,63 €
|30,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,595 €
|-0,91%
|12:10
|Frankfurt
|46,45 €
|+0,75%
|12:19
|Düsseldorf
|46,055 €
|+0,36%
|09:12
|Xetra
|47,455 €
|0,00%
|05.01.17
|NYSE
|49,46 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|München
|46,295 €
|-0,26%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|45,815 €
|-0,40%
|11:57
|Berlin
|45,90 €
|-0,97%
|08:08
