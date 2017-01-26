Southwest Airlines Inc. Announces 22% Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc.



(LUV) reported a profit for fourth quarter that retreated from last year.

The company said its profit came in at $463 million, or $0.75 per share. This was down from $591 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $5.08 billion. This was up from $4.98 billion last year.

Southwest Airlines Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $463 Mln. vs. $591 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -16.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $5.08 Bln vs. $4.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.0%

