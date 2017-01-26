Erweiterte Funktionen
Southwest Airlines Holding On To Strong Gain In Afternoon Trading
26.01.17 18:58
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing early strength, Southwest Airlines (LUV) is holding on to a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday.
Shares of Southwest are currently up by 6.9 percent after reaching a record intraday high.
The advance by Southwest comes after the airline reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations despite higher fuel costs.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|53,31 $
|53,92 $
|-0,61 $
|-1,13%
|27.01./18:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8447411088
|862837
|54,18 $
|33,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,105 €
|+1,77%
|18:00
|Berlin
|50,27 €
|+9,52%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|50,42 €
|+9,48%
|09:12
|München
|50,41 €
|+8,89%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|50,409 €
|+8,52%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|49,935 €
|+0,47%
|16:50
|Xetra
|47,455 €
|0,00%
|05.01.17
|NYSE
|53,31 $
|-1,13%
|18:53
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9
|Wann startet der älteste und b.
|28.01.15