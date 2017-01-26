Erweiterte Funktionen



Southwest Airlines Holding On To Strong Gain In Afternoon Trading




26.01.17 18:58
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing early strength, Southwest Airlines (LUV) is holding on to a strong gain in afternoon trading on Thursday.

Shares of Southwest are currently up by 6.9 percent after reaching a record intraday high.


The advance by Southwest comes after the airline reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that exceeded expectations despite higher fuel costs.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
53,31 $ 53,92 $ -0,61 $ -1,13% 27.01./18:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8447411088 862837 54,18 $ 33,96 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,105 € +1,77%  18:00
Berlin 50,27 € +9,52%  08:08
Düsseldorf 50,42 € +9,48%  09:12
München 50,41 € +8,89%  08:00
Frankfurt 50,409 € +8,52%  08:04
Stuttgart 49,935 € +0,47%  16:50
Xetra 47,455 € 0,00%  05.01.17
NYSE 53,31 $ -1,13%  18:53
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Wann startet der älteste und b. 28.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...