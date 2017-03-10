Erweiterte Funktionen



Southwest Airlines Feb. Traffic Up 1.1%




10.03.17 12:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that the company flew 8.7 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in February 2017, an increase of 1.1 percent from the 8.6 billion RPMs flown in February 2016. Capacity, measured in Available seat miles (ASMs), increased 1.2 percent to 11.0 billion in February 2017, compared with 10.9 billion ASMs, prior year.

February load factor was 79.0 percent, which was flat compared with last year.


Based on these results and current trends, the company now estimates first-quarter operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in the two to three percent range, as compared with first quarter 2016.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet!
Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!  
 
MassRoots Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,56 € 53,46 € -1,90 € -3,55% 10.03./14:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8447411088 862837 56,39 € 31,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,56 € -3,55%  14:29
NYSE 56,36 $ 0,00%  09.03.17
Berlin 53,43 € -0,67%  08:08
Düsseldorf 53,27 € -0,89%  08:11
München 53,17 € -1,23%  10:47
Frankfurt 52,432 € -2,45%  12:51
Stuttgart 51,44 € -3,33%  13:59
Xetra 52,18 € -4,17%  13:50
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Facebook für boomenden Cannabis-Sektor - Wettbewerber 5x höher bewertet! Übernahmen voraus - 290% Cannabis-Aktientip!

MassRoots Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
10 Wann startet der älteste und b. 21.02.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...