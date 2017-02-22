Erweiterte Funktionen

Southern Co. Q4 Income Declines 42%




22.02.17 13:07
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) released a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.


The company said its profit fell to $235 million, or $0.24 per share. This was down from $403 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $5.18 billion. This was up from $3.57 billion last year.


Southern Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $235 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $5.18 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.1%


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,85 € 45,50 € 0,35 € +0,77% 22.02./14:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8425871071 852523 49,81 € 42,50 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		45,85 € +0,77%  14:17
München 45,75 € +1,58%  08:02
Düsseldorf 45,765 € +1,55%  08:22
Berlin 45,77 € +1,55%  08:08
Hamburg 45,755 € +1,49%  08:05
Stuttgart 45,77 € +1,19%  08:03
Frankfurt 45,762 € +0,33%  08:01
NYSE 48,28 $ 0,00%  21.02.17
  = Realtime
