Southern Co. Q4 Income Declines 42%
22.02.17 13:07
dpa-AFX
ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) released a profit for fourth quarter that lost ground from last year.
The company said its profit fell to $235 million, or $0.24 per share. This was down from $403 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 45.1% to $5.18 billion. This was up from $3.57 billion last year.
Southern Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $235 Mln. vs. $403 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -45.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q4): $5.18 Bln vs. $3.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 45.1%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,85 €
|45,50 €
|0,35 €
|+0,77%
|22.02./14:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8425871071
|852523
|49,81 €
|42,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|45,85 €
|+0,77%
|14:17
|München
|45,75 €
|+1,58%
|08:02
|Düsseldorf
|45,765 €
|+1,55%
|08:22
|Berlin
|45,77 €
|+1,55%
|08:08
|Hamburg
|45,755 €
|+1,49%
|08:05
|Stuttgart
|45,77 €
|+1,19%
|08:03
|Frankfurt
|45,762 €
|+0,33%
|08:01
|NYSE
|48,28 $
|0,00%
|21.02.17
