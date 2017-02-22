South Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

Erweiterte Funktionen


CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


The central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 1.25 percent.


Australia will release Q4 numbers for private capital expenditure, with forecasts suggesting a 0.5 percent decline following the 4.0 percent drop in the three months prior.


Japan will see January results for corporate service prices, with forecasts calling for a 0.5 percent increase following the 0.4 percent gain in December.


Japan also will see final December numbers for the leading and coincident indexes; the previous readings were for scores of 105.2 and 115.2, respectively.


Singapore will release January numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 0.2 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent gain, both on month and on year, in December.


