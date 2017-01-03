South Korea Current Account On Tap For Wednesday

Erweiterte Funktionen


03.01.17 23:47
HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Wednesday release November figures for current account, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.


In October, the current account surplus was $8.72 billion.


Japan will see final December results for its manufacturing PMI; the previous reading was 51.9.


Thailand will release December data for consumer and producer prices. In November, consumer prices were down 0.06 percent on month and up 0.6 percent on year, while core CPI added 0.03 percent on month and 0.72 percent on year. Producer prices fell 0.49 percent on month and 0.59 percent on year.


Hong Kong will see November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales fell 2.7 percent on year.


