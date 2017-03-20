South African Rand At More Than 19-month High Versus U.S. Dollar

Erweiterte Funktionen


20.03.17 13:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The South African Rand drifted higher against the U.

S. dollar in evening deals on Monday, as the latter weakened across the board in reaction to the G-20 decision to omit the pledge to resist trade protectionism.


The South African Rand firmed to 12.63 against the greenback, its strongest since August 2015. If the South African Rand extends rise, 11.5 is likely seen as its next resistance level. At Friday's close, the pair was valued at 12.70.


