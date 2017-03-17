Erweiterte Funktionen

Sony To Stop PS3 Production, Shipments In Japan Soon




17.03.17 10:48
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony is discontinuing the production of its game console PlayStation 3 or PS3 in Japan after 10 years of launch, reports said, citing official Japanese PlayStation website.


The Japanese site offers the Charcoal Black 500GB model of the gaming machine that was released on August 28, 2014. This is said to be the only remaining model of the PS3 still in production in Japan. Once it is sold out, the shipments would also end soon.


With the cease of production, the company will stop rolling out updates and supporting its titles on the PS Store, as well.


Sony did not give any specific date, while a game shop in Kurume, Fukuoka reportedly tweeted about a notification that production will end this month.


It was on November 2006 that the PS3 was launched in response to Microsoft's Xbox 360 that was released in late 2005. The company released the last first-party PS3 title in October last year.


However, the move to stop the production after 10 years is not really a surprise since Sony consoles are said to have a 10-year life cycle. Sony had discontinued production of their previous two PlayStation consoles also after ten years.


Last month, Sony announced that it is discontinuing its PlayStation Now service for various supported platforms, excluding the PS4 and Windows PC. The implementation of this decision will start on August 15 this year.


PlayStation Now senior marketing manager Brian Dunn then said, "After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices."


