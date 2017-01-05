Sony PlayStation 4 Worldwide Sales Top 53.4 Mln

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sony":

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese consumer electronics giant Sony Corp.



(SON.L, SNE) said that it has sold more than 6.2 million units of the PlayStation 4 or PS4 video game console worldwide during the 2016 holiday season.

The holiday season sales figures are based on retail sales data collected between November 20, 2016 and January 1, 2017, according to the company.

PS4 has now cumulatively sold through more than 53.4 million units globally as of January 1, 2017 since its launch in 2013.

Sony noted that PS4 software sales also remained strong during the 2016 holiday season with more than 50.4 million copies sold in retail stores worldwide and through digital downloads on PlayStation Store as of January 1, 2017.

"Uncharted 4: A Thief's End" has sold more than 8.7 million copies globally as of December 21, 2016.

Andrew House, President and Global CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment said, "We are truly grateful for the tremendous support from our fans and partners, which has helped to make this holiday season one of the best in our history. We will aim to continue the momentum this year by broadening the PS4 title portfolio, further enriching the revolutionary gaming experiences on PlayStation VR and high quality gaming experience on PlayStation4 Pro, while also expanding network services."

In November 2016, Sony launched the new PS4 Pro gaming console, which is the company's dedicated console for 4K gaming. The company also unveiled a new slimmer and lighter PlayStation 4 - CUH-2000 series computer entertainment system with 500GB HDD last year.

The PS4 system is currently available in 123 countries and regions worldwide.

