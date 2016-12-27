Erweiterte Funktionen

Sony Music Twitter Account Hacked, Falsely Tweet Death Of Britney Spears




27.12.16 03:35
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Music Entertainment apologized to Britney Spears and her fans after its Twitter account was hacked and falsely reported the pop star's death.


The tweets, which appear to have since been deleted, included "RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016." The issue has been fixed, Sony Music said in a statement Monday.


The company said, "Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified. Sony Music apologizes to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion."


The erroneous tweets follow a cyber-attack that forced Sony Pictures Entertainment to take its entire computer network offline two years ago. U.S. officials have blamed that incident, revealed in November 2014, on North Korean hackers angered over the Seth Rogen spy-caper comedy "The Interview," a movie that depicted the assassination of Kim Jong Un. Amy Pascal, the Sony Corp. studio's co-chairman at the time, left the position months later after e-mails containing jokes about President Barack Obama were made public by hackers.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



