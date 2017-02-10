Erweiterte Funktionen

Sony Electronics: UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player Now Available For Pre-sale




10.02.17 06:31
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Electronics, affiliated to Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony Corp.

(SON.L, SNE), announced Friday the pricing and availability details on its UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player.


The company said the product is available for pre-sale today for a MSRP of $299.99 from Amazon, Best Buy and other authorized dealers nationwide. UBP-X800 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player will be available in stores in March 2017.


Sony's UBP-X800 Player is compatible with Ultra HD Blu-ray as well as video streaming in 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range (HDR).


As an exclusive offer, now through June 30, 2017, purchasers of a UBP-X800 are eligible to receive two 4K Ultra HD discs from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, including recently released titles such as Inferno and The Shallows, up to a $50 value.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



