Sony Corp Q3 Earnings Drop 84%
02.02.17 07:23
dpa-AFX
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp (SON.L) released a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.
The company said its earnings came in at ¥19.6 billion, or ¥15.24 per share. This was down from ¥120.1 billion, or ¥93.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to ¥2397.5 billion. This was down from ¥2580.8 billion last year.
Sony Corp earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q3): ¥19.6 Bln. vs. ¥120.1 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.7% -EPS (Q3): ¥15.24 vs. ¥93.33 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.7% -Revenue (Q3): ¥2397.5 Bln vs. ¥2580.8 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.1%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|27,35 €
|27,792 €
|-0,442 €
|-1,59%
|02.02./08:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JP3435000009
|853687
|30,60 €
|17,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|27,10 €
|-2,22%
|08:37
|Düsseldorf
|27,69 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Xetra
|27,93 €
|0,00%
|01.02.17
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|30,22 $
|-1,02%
|31.01.17
|Stuttgart
|27,40 €
|-1,44%
|08:46
|Frankfurt
|27,35 €
|-1,59%
|08:45
|Hamburg
|27,10 €
|-1,92%
|08:11
|Hannover
|27,10 €
|-1,92%
|08:11
|Berlin
|27,10 €
|-1,92%
|08:08
|München
|27,105 €
|-2,45%
|08:10
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|46
|Sony - jetzt kaufen?
|01.02.17
|1994
|Sony wird INTERESSANT
|05.09.16
|2
|Sony darf in den USA keine P.
|08.02.14
|Löschung
|23.12.12
|17
|Hot Stocks für 2013 - Sony /.
|24.11.12