Sony Corp Q3 Earnings Drop 84%




02.02.17 07:23
dpa-AFX


TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Corp (SON.L) released a profit for third quarter that retreated compared to the same period last year.


The company said its earnings came in at ¥19.6 billion, or ¥15.24 per share. This was down from ¥120.1 billion, or ¥93.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to ¥2397.5 billion. This was down from ¥2580.8 billion last year.


Sony Corp earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q3): ¥19.6 Bln. vs. ¥120.1 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.7% -EPS (Q3): ¥15.24 vs. ¥93.33 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -83.7% -Revenue (Q3): ¥2397.5 Bln vs. ¥2580.8 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



