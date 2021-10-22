Solid State - Trading on track with potential H2 upside

Erweiterte Funktionen


22.10.21 07:32
Edison Investment Research

Solid State’s post-close trading update states that it expects to announce strong year-on-year growth in both revenues (18%) and adjusted profit before tax (27%) for its first half to 30 September 2021. While management sees potential for upside during H2, dependent on successful navigation of supply chain challenges, and is confident that the group will meet the FY22 consensus adjusted profit before tax estimate, the consensus estimates remain unchanged at present.

