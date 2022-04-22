Erweiterte Funktionen


Solid State - Strong finish to FY22 to deliver record profit




22.04.22 08:28
Edison Investment Research

Solid State’s trading update this morning notes that, following an exceptionally strong finish to FY22, it expects the group to announce a 28% increase in revenues year-on-year to a record c £85m and a 33% jump in adjusted profit before tax to c £7.2m, also a record. Consensus FY22 and FY23 adjusted PBT estimates, which were upgraded in February, have been raised by 11% and 12% respectively.

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzten jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:02 , Aktiennews
Roche Aktie: Das ist ein fast endgültiges Urte [...]
12:02 , Aktiennews
Okta Aktie: Sensationelle Entwicklung
12:02 , Aktiennews
Baader Bank Aktie: Ist das wirklich normal?
12:02 , Aktiennews
Archer-Daniels-Midland Aktie: Ein wahrer Cham [...]
12:02 , Aktiennews
BitNile Holdings Aktie: Wird sie sich davon no [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...