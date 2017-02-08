Erweiterte Funktionen


Solar Industry Generating 25% More Jobs




08.02.17 13:44
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Employment in the U.

S. solar industry climbed 25 percent in 2016, according to a study by an industry group. The growth in employment mainly reflects a decline in the cost of solar panels and increasing consumer demand for solar installations.


The Solar Foundation's National Solar Jobs Census 2016 found that solar energy producers added 51,000 jobs over the course of the year, the largest annual increase since the initial study in 2010.


Last year, one in every 50 new jobs in the U.S. last year were in the solar sector. It represented 2% percent of all new jobs.


There were 260,077 solar workers in 2016 in the country. The industry employment has nearly tripled since the first Census in 2010. The study also revealed that solar jobs in the country have increased at least 20 percent per year for the past four years. The five states with the most solar jobs were California, Massachusetts, Texas, Nevada, and Florida.


Andrea Luecke, the president and executive director of the Solar Foundation, said in a statement, "More than ever, it's clear that solar energy is a low-cost, reliable, super-abundant American energy source that is driving economic growth, strengthening businesses, and making our cities smarter and more resilient."


It is expected that total solar industry employment would increase by 10 percent to 286,335 solar workers over the next 12 months.


