Software AG Buys Cumulocity GmbH; Financial Terms Not Disclosed




27.03.17 11:47
dpa-AFX


DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) announced Monday the acquisition of Cumulocity GmbH, based in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.


Cumulocity develops innovative solutions for the Internet of Things or IoT offering connectivity for networked digital devices and sensors through a cloud-hosted IoT device management and application enablement platform.


Based on a strategic partnership, Software AG embedded Cumulocity's IoT Cloud Platform into its Digital Business Platform software portfolio two years ago. The combination of the Digital Business Platform and Cumulocity's Application and Device Management technology reduces the complexity of the Internet of Things and allows the scalable and flexible management of networks of millions of devices.


The acquisition of Cumulocity technology completes Software AG's portfolio of core Internet of Things software services.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



