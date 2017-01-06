Soft Start Seen For China Stock Market

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished higher in four consecutive trading days, gathering more than 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way.



The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,165-point plateau, although the market may run out of steam on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is roughly flat ahead of the release of U.S. employment data later today, with a bump in crude oil prices providing support. The European and U.S. markets were largely unchanged and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the telecoms and mixed performances from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index added 6.62 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 3,165.41 after trading between 3,154.28 and 3,168.50. The Shenzhen Composite Index dipped 3.21 points or 0.16 percent to end at 2,005.58.

Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China added 0.32 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.23 percent, Vanke gained 0.38 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.50 percent, China Unicom surged 5.52 percent and Zijin Mining climbed 1.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Thursday, although the NASDAQ hit a new record closing high.

The NASDAQ rose 10.93 points or 0.2 percent to 5,487.94, while the Dow shed 42.87 points or 0.2 percent to 19,899.29 and the S&P fell 1.75 points or 0.1 percent to 2,269.00.

The choppy trading reflected trepidation ahead of the release of today's monthly jobs report from the Labor Department. Employment is expected to add 175,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.7 percent.

In other economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in December. A separate report from the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

Crude oil futures rose for a second day Thursday, after government data confirmed a big drop in US oil stockpiles. February oil climbed 50 cents or 0.9 percent to settle at $53.76/bbl.

