SoftBank Group Reportedly Drops $100 Mln Investment In IPhone Rival




21.03.17 04:15
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp.

scrapped a planned $100 million investment in a smartphone startup founded by the creator of Google's Android software, partly because of the Japanese investor's increasingly close relationship with Apple Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The planned investment would have valued the startup, Essential Products Inc., at $1 billion. It had already been agreed to informally, and final investment contracts were being drawn up, the report said.


The offer banked on the pedigree of Essential founder Andy Rubin, who sold his previous startup, Android, to Google-now a unit of Alphabet Inc.-in 2005, then helped turn its software into the world's most used smartphone operating system, powering devices rivaling Apple's iPhone.


The episode is a window into the unpredictable investing style of SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son, who is set to enhance his position as one of the tech industry's most powerful investors with his $100 billion tech-focused Vision Fund. The fund is expected to launch as early as this month, according to report.


In January, Apple agreed to commit $1 billion to the Vision Fund. Though Apple didn't block the Essential deal, according to the journal, its investment complicated SoftBank's interest in a competing smartphone company. In February, after months of negotiations and when final investment contracts were being drawn up, Mr. Son backed out of the deal.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


