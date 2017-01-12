Erweiterte Funktionen

Sodexo Q1 Organic Revenue Down 1.5%; Confirms FY17 Objectives




12.01.17 07:54
dpa-AFX


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo (SDXAY.PK) reported non-audited first-quarter consolidated revenues of 5.45 billion euros, down 2.2% from prior year.

First-quarter organic revenue decreased 1.5%, impacted in particular by the significant contribution from the Rugby World Cup in the prior year period and the decline in Energy & Resources. Excluding both, Group organic revenue growth was up 1.1%. Sodexo said its On-site Services organic revenue, excluding the Rugby World Cup and Energy & Resources, was up 0.9% and is expected to progressively accelerate through the year.


Sodexo CEO Michel Landel said: "As anticipated, first-quarter revenue performance reflects the impact from the Rugby World Cup and the weakness in Energy & Resources. The underlying organic growth in this quarter excluding the Rugby and Energy & Resources effect is 1.1%. Education in North America is back to modest growth and the pipeline of new business opportunities is strong, while activity in France generally remains weak. In addition, the revenues momentum was strong in Benefits & Rewards Services this quarter. Revenue growth will progressively accelerate in the coming quarters and we confirm our objectives for fiscal 2017."


The Group is confident that it will achieve its fiscal 2017 objectives: organic revenue growth of around 3%; and an increase in operating profit of 8% to 9%, excluding currency effects and before exceptional expenses relating to the Adaptation and Simplification program.


