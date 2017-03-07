Sodexo Names Marc Plumart CEO Of Healthcare And Seniors Worldwide

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Sodexo":

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French catering and vouchers company Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) on Tuesday announced certain changes to its Group Executive Committee.





The company appointed Marc Plumart, currently CEO of the Seniors segment worldwide, as CEO of Healthcare and Seniors worldwide as of May 1. He succeeds Debbie White, who has decided to pursue an opportunity outside Sodexo and will be leaving the Group as of May 1. Until that time, White will ensure a smooth transition and handover to her successors.

Plumart will report to Sodexo CEO Michel Landel and will join the Group Executive Committee. He is based in the US.

Tony Leech, currently CEO of Justice Services worldwide, will be appointed CEO of Justice, Defense and Government Agencies worldwide as of May 1, reporting to Landel. Leech is based in the UK.

Plumart joined Sodexo in 1992 and has held positions in a majority of Sodexo's business segments. From 2006 to 2014, he served as CEO Healthcare, Seniors & Disabled in France. In 2014 he was appointed CEO of Sodexo France. He was subsequently appointed CEO of the Seniors segment worldwide.

Leech joined Sodexo in 2003, following a 16-year career in the Australian Prison Services, to head up the Justice Services business in the UK. He was subsequently appointed CEO Justice worldwide in 2015.

