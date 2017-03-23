Erweiterte Funktionen



Soco Int'l FY Loss Narrows, Revenue Down




23.03.17 08:40
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas exploration and production company Soco International Plc.

(SIA.L) posted narrower loss for the full year, but revenues were down.


The Group's net loss for the year was reduced to $18.3 million from last year's loss of $33.8 million. On a per share basis, loss was narrower at 5.6 cents, compared to 10.3 cents loss a year ago.


Revenue for the year slid to $154.6 million from $214.8 million last year.


In addition, the Board proposes a final dividend for the year of 5 pence per share, to be recommended for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in June of this year.


hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,478 € 1,47 € 0,008 € +0,54% 23.03./08:54
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B572ZV91 A1CWVZ 2,04 € 1,36 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,478 € +0,54%  08:01
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,71 $ -1,16%  13.03.17
Frankfurt 1,491 € -2,36%  08:04
Berlin 1,482 € -2,56%  08:02
Düsseldorf 1,478 € -3,27%  08:04
  = Realtime
