Societe Generale Q4 Profit Down




09.02.17 07:24
dpa-AFX


PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.

PK, SCGLY.PK) Thursday reported that its Group net income for the fourth quarter slid more than 40 percent to 390 million euros from last year's 656 million euros. The results included the impact of the disposal of the Croatian subsidiary of 235 million euros, and the review of deferred tax assets of 286 million euros.


Excluding non-economic items, Group net income was down to 421 million euros from 686 million euros a year ago.


Operating income for the quarter, however, surged to 1.245 billion euros from 547 million euros, while operating income, excluding non-economic items, more than doubled to 1.293 billion euros from 592 million euros last year.


Net banking income for the fourth quarter rose 1.3 percent to 6.129 billion euros, while, excluding non-economic items, it rose 1.3 percent to 6.177 billion euros.


